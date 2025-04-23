Although the New Orleans Saints have been set on Jaxson Dart, they have more competition in the quarterback market. The Saints have the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Still, other teams could make a move for the Ole Miss quarterback.

“Teams are legitimately torn on Dart,” ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said. “While one will suggest his status as a potential first-round pick could be more of a media creation than reality, another believes he's tracking for the first round because of his arm talent, mobility, and upside.

“The Saints, Steelers, and Giants all seem like options here, and New Orleans, in particular, has done a lot of work on his evaluation.

As mentioned earlier, New Orleans has done their homework on Dart. After Derek Carr might be out for the Saints due to shoulder surgery, this might be their time to secure the future.

Carr is a quality quarterback, but landing Dart could be the bullseye that the team needs. New head coach Kellen Moore is an offensive-minded guy. Thus, making Dart's transition to the NFL a bit easier.

Jaxson Dart could find a home with the Saints

Again, plenty of teams could make a move for the former Rebels quarterback. It would make the Saints' lives more difficult to draft him.

Not to mention, teams like the Steelers have shown major interest in Dart. Although they are drafting towards the middle of the first round, they could make a move.

Even the Giants could reach with their No. 3 pick to select Dart. While they've been linked to Shedeur Sanders, there's nothing to rule out with a little over 24 hours from the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Steelers and Giants pose more of a threat. However, ESPN draft insider Dan Graziano explained that there are more teams for the Saints to be wary of.

“Dart is getting a lot of late buzz, and I don't think it would be a surprise at this point if he were the second quarterback taken,” Graziano said.

“In addition to those three teams, I've also heard speculative connections to the Browns and Rams. It's possible that if he's the apple of someone's eye, there could be trade movement in the first round to secure him.”

Dart is ascending Sanders as the second quarterback taken off the board. However, some of this is all speculation. No one will know for sure until the draft begins.

However, the Saints showed a hefty amount of research and work on evaluating Dart. That alone could be the separation the franchise needs to take a step forward.