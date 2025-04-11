After finishing out the 2024 NFL season on the bench instead of the field for the New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr's 2025 NFL season has been cast into doubt because of a shoulder injury that could require surgery.

Taking to social media to announce the shocking announcement, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport broke down the situation, noting that Carr's situation is up in the air and could ultimately lead to a premature end to his campaign before it even starts.

“The Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery,” Rapoport wrote.

“Derek Carr's 2024 season ended prematurely with a fractured non-throwing hand. Now, a shoulder injury has put his availability for 2025 in doubt.”

Initially landing in New Orleans by way of the Las Vegas Raiders on a four-year, $150 million contract, Carr only appeared in 10 games for the Saints last year, the fewest of his career.

While Carr will absolutely be on the Saints roster this fall, as he would leave a little over $80 million in dead money on the cap, there's a reason why New Orleans has been linked to Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and every other quality quarterback in this year's class.

With just Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Ben DiNucci on the roster and the vast majority of the serviceable arms on the open market already spoken for – with Drew Locke and Joe Flacco leaving Aaron Rodgers basically alone in free agency – the Saints find themselves between a rock and a hard place in the first year of the Kellen Moore regime.

This is especially true with his backup quarterback from last season, Kenny Pickett, already traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Cleveland Browns. If Carr can't go in 2025, the Saints might have to get creative in their roster construction moving forward or risk being in the mix for Arch Manning in 2026.