The New Orleans Saints are preparing for a unique challenge in facing San Francisco quarterback Mac Jones, who will step in for the injured Brock Purdy. While Jones is viewed as a backup by title, the Saints’ defense sees him through a more nuanced lens. New Orleans is comparing his situation to Sam Darnold’s in recent years.

Jones arrived in San Francisco this offseason on a two-year contract after uneven stops in New England and Jacksonville. Once a first-round pick, his career began with promise. That is, until it was derailed by interceptions and inconsistency. For the Saints, that history does not diminish the threat he presents in Kyle Shanahan’s system.

Several New Orleans players believe Jones could thrive with the 49ers in ways he never could in Foxborough. One defender described the difference as “night and day,” citing Shanahan’s proven track record, an array of offensive playmakers, and a scheme built to protect quarterbacks. The defender also outlined the Saints’ plan to limit Jones by collapsing the pocket. They also need to apply interior pressure and force him to throw off rhythm.

The Saints are scheming against the 49ers

The Darnold comparison is key. Like the former Jets and Panthers quarterback, Jones is seen as a talented passer who was miscast in his first stop. The Saints recognize that Shanahan has salvaged similar careers before and may be able to unlock Jones’ best version.

Shanahan has publicly voiced confidence in Jones, citing his sharp training camp and steady practice throughout the week. The coach praised Jones’ ability to run the offense at a high level, even if he does not extend plays the way Purdy often does.

The Saints, however, are not focused on what Jones could become. They are focused on disrupting him immediately. With San Francisco already missing tight end George Kittle and monitoring the health of left tackle Trent Williams, New Orleans knows the opportunity is there to dictate the game.

For the Saints, Jones is not simply a backup. He is a quarterback with untapped potential, and that is exactly why they refuse to take him lightly.