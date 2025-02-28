The New Orleans Saints find themselves in a state of uncertainty. Once a perennial contender under Sean Payton and Drew Brees, the franchise has slipped into mediocrity. The 2024 season added yet another disappointing chapter to the post-Brees era. This has left the fanbase disillusioned and the front office scrambling for answers. If the Saints want to reverse their fortunes, they must take decisive action this offseason that can reshape the team’s future.

The Saints’ Frustrating 2024 Season

New Orleans’ 2024 campaign was a rollercoaster that ultimately ended in disappointment. The team started strong, highlighted by a dominant 25-point road victory over the Dallas Cowboys. However, things quickly unraveled. Quarterback Derek Carr suffered multiple injuries, the team endured a seven-game losing streak, and head coach Dennis Allen was fired before season’s end.

Adding to the turmoil, the Saints took their time navigating the coaching carousel. They ultimately landed Kellen Moore as their new head coach well after most vacancies had been filled. Moore, who coordinated the offense for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, steps into a difficult situation.

Now, the Saints are faced with critical offseason decisions. However, they’re already playing catch-up. Financial constraints remain a major hurdle, as the team is in a precarious salary cap situation. Making matters worse, general manager Mickey Loomis has confirmed the Saints are committed to Carr for another season. That's despite his contract becoming an increasing burden. If New Orleans fails to make bold roster moves soon, it risks another grueling campaign in 2025.

Offseason Outlook

The Saints's financial juggling act has become a signature of their front office approach. This has allowed them to spend more cash than most teams annually but has also forced them to part ways with key players every year.

Given their cap constraints, the Saints may have no choice but to consider moving on from Carr. However, the timing of such decisions is crucial. Trading Carr before June 1 would free up $11.3 million in cap space. Conversely, if the move is delayed until after June 1, that number jumps to $40 million.

Of course, keeping Carr would hold more value to the Saints if the team were in contention. That said, with New Orleans in a transitional phase, a full-scale rebuild may finally be necessary. Carr’s 2024 performance was respectable—he finished with a 101.0 passer rating and a 5-5 record as a starter—but it’s evident that the Saints aren’t built to compete at a high level right now. Moving on from him could be the first step in reshaping the team’s future.

The Case for Trading Derek Carr

With Moore officially taking over as head coach, the Saints now have a chance to redefine their direction heading into the 2025 season. As such, a reset makes more sense than another year of trying to patch up holes. That likely means parting ways with Carr.

When healthy, Carr was highly efficient in 2024. His 2.5 percent turnover-worthy play rate also ranked among the best in the league. However, he’ll turn 34 this offseason and carries a $51 million cap hit for 2025. He is simply a luxury the Saints can’t afford.

Trading Carr before June 1 could be the best way to maximize his trade value. Moore would have the opportunity to bring in his own quarterback—perhaps a short-term veteran like Justin Fields or a mid-round rookie—while the Saints free up cap space and start stockpiling assets.

Potential Trade Proposal

Saints Receive:

2025 mid-round pick

2026 mid-round pick

Pittsburgh Steelers Receive:

QB Derek Carr

One major obstacle in trading Carr is his no-trade clause. He has also made it clear he isn’t interested in taking a pay cut. However, a move to a franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers could be appealing enough for him to waive that clause. Pittsburgh, in search of stability at quarterback, could view Carr as a veteran presence who can immediately help them compete.

Why the Saints Need to Make This Move

The reality is that keeping Carr won’t push the Saints into contention. Their reluctance to embrace a full rebuild has kept them in limbo for years. New Orleans has continually restructured contracts to push cap issues into the future. At some point, though, they need to reset their books and accept a transition year.

Trading Carr would signal that the organization is finally committing to building for the long-term, rather than holding on to a short-term fix. It would allow them to create financial flexibility, acquire draft capital, and start fresh at the quarterback position. The road back to relevance in the NFC won’t be easy, but shedding Carr’s contract would be a crucial first step in that process.

Final Thoughts

For the New Orleans Saints, the 2025 offseason represents a crossroads. They can continue delaying the inevitable, restructuring contracts to remain financially afloat while clinging to the illusion of contention, or they can take decisive action and begin a long-overdue rebuild. Trading Derek Carr isn’t just about shedding salary—it’s about redefining the franchise’s direction. With a new head coach in Kellen Moore, the Saints have a chance to reset and build toward a sustainable future rather than prolonging a cycle of mediocrity. Moving on from Carr would allow New Orleans to free up cap space, accumulate valuable draft assets, and set the stage for a fresh start at quarterback. The time has come for the Saints to make the tough but necessary decision—because the longer they wait, the further they’ll fall behind in the NFC.