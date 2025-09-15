While New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore is learning the ropes, a veteran said goodbye to the city. Also, Moore will have to deal with an injury to the Saints' 2025 third-round pick, who is out for the season with a hip injury.

New Orleans lost defensive tackle Vernon Broughton, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“#Saints rookie DT Vernon Broughton is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hip injury, sources tell The Insiders. The third-round pick is getting multiple opinions to see if surgery is required. Broughton flashed potential in 24 snaps yesterday in his season debut.”

Saints' defensive line takes a hit

It’s not that Broughton could be considered a standout. He was listed on the third team, according to ESPN.

But NFL teams need depth, and that’s especially true along the defensive line. They already had John Ridgeway III on the IR. Now they’re left with defensive tackle starters Davo Godchaux and Brian Bresee, along with backups Nathan Shepherd and Khristian Boyd.

The Saints are trying to get more competitive on defense, a unit that finished 31st in run defense, 27th against the pass, and 30th overall in 2024.

Moore brought in defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, a move he believed would help the unit immensely. Staley said he likes Moore’s approach, according to ESPN.

Article Continues Below

“[Moore’s] very consistent,” Staley said. “And in this league, you have to be because there's always so much happening. And I think he sets a great example for all of us.”

Unfortunately, the Saints opened with one-score losses to the Cardinals and the 49ers. And the schedule doesn’t get friendly with road trips to Seattle and Buffalo on the docket.

Moore said the team doesn’t feel good right now, according to ESPN.

“It hurts when you lose games like this and that's how it's supposed to feel,” Moore said. “There's no feel-good moments out of this.”

Quarterback Spencer Rattler said the team needs a better first quarter.

“Just starting faster, finding a rhythm, thought we ran the ball well all day,” Rattler said. “Man, we're close, though. We're close.”