May 24, 2025 at 11:25 AM ET

The New Orleans Saints aren't likely to sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers had a very short answer when asked at a question and answer session in Austin, Texas, if he would consider playing for the Saints.

“No,” Rodgers simply said.

Rodgers made an appearance at a Q-A session with a podcaster known as Mike. Mike works for a podcast called YNK, or Ya' Neva Know. The session went viral, as it was uploaded to YouTube with the title Mia's Brothers on the Hot Seat.

Rodgers was asked by an audience member if he would come play for the Saints, who are looking to rebuild this season. He did follow up his one-word response with a bit more explanation.

“I played there a couple times, but no. I am too old, I don't want to live in Louisiana,” Rodgers said humorously.

The Saints need a quarterback after Derek Carr decided to retire from the NFL. Carr was dealing with an upper-body injury. While New Orleans drafted Tyler Shough in this year's NFL Draft, the team is considered still in need of a quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers might be playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this year

In spite of the quarterback's comments, there does appear to be one NFL team in position for Rodgers' services. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the team who have long had talks with Rodgers, about signing.

Pittsburgh is also a team still viewed as needing a quarterback. Like the Saints, the Steelers drafted a play caller in the draft. Pittsburgh took Ohio State gunslinger Will Howard.

The Steelers also have Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph. If Rodgers does sign with the team, it is likely he would be the immediate starter for the 2025 season.

The Saints, meanwhile, have Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener at quarterback. New Orleans has a new coach this year with Kellen Moore.

Time will tell if Rodgers plays in the NFL this coming season. He is also reportedly considering retiring from football.