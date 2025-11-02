The New Orleans Saints received encouraging news ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed are both trending toward playing Sunday despite being listed as questionable on the injury report.

Both Kamara and Shaheed are expected to suit up against the Rams, as per NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

“RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) and WR Rashid Shaheed (hip) are both listed as questionable and both are expected to play, sources say,” Rapoport posted.

Kamara has been managing an ankle issue for several weeks now. The veteran back practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, leading up to the Rams game. Through eight games this season, he has carried the ball 100 times for 363 yards and one touchdown while adding 27 receptions for 147 yards.

Shaheed's hip injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to Tampa Bay. He left the game and didn't return, which raised concerns about his availability. However, he returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant and continued working through the week. The receiver has been a bright spot for New Orleans with 39 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints desperately need both players on the field as rookie quarterback Tyler Shough makes his first career start. The team sits at 1-7 and has struggled to generate offense all season. Shaheed's downfield threat and Kamara's versatility as a receiver provide Shough with reliable options in what figures to be a challenging environment.

If either player can't go, the Saints have contingency plans. Rookie running back Devin Neal was upgraded to full participation on Friday and would handle an increased workload. On the receiver side, depth options like Brandin Cooks would see more targets, though Shaheed's production would be tough to replace.

New Orleans kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX. Having Kamara and Shaheed available gives the offense a much better chance to stay competitive against a Rams defense coming off a bye week.

Both of these players have also seen their name in trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's deadline, though Kamara doesn't want to be moved.