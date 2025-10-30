The New Orleans Saints' season has officially gone off the rails. They are 1-7 following a 23-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Granted, there were not the highest of expectations entering the season.

Nevertheless, the losses have stacked up. That has firmly put the Saints in the trade crosshairs of several teams. Both Rashid Shaheed and Alvin Kamara have been rumored to be involved in trade talks. ESPN's Adam Schefter was even quoted on his podcast, letting Saints fans know to brace for a deal, with Shaheed being the most likely, per Whodatdish.com.

Coincidentally, both the running back and wide receiver appeared on the Saints' Week 9 injury report.

Kamara is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained a few weeks ago. The injury did not cost him any time on the field, but it might have been exacerbated this past week against the Bucs when a defender rolled up his leg.

Meanwhile, Shaheed left Sunday's loss with a hip injury. He hit the ground hard in the fourth quarter and needed to be checked out by trainers.

Both players were limited in practice on Wednesday, which is a good sign for them suiting up this week. They will be needed if the Saints want any shot at a second victory on Sunday.

New Orleans travels to Los Angeles to face the 5-2 Rams. LA is coming off its bye week and is mostly healthy. The Rams' defense has been dominating this year, which will make life difficult for the Saints.

But that is increasingly true with New Orleans starting Tyler Shough at quarterback. Shough will make his NFL debut in a difficult spot. If either Kamara or Shaheed is unavailable, life will be that much more difficult for the rookie signal-caller.