The New Orleans Saints got involved at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. New Orleans traded away both Rashid Shaheed and Trevor Penning, gaining draft picks to fuel their upcoming rebuild. Now the team's plan at wide receiver is coming into focus as they adjust to a world without their speedy veteran.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore explained that team's plan at wide receiver following the Shaheed trade on Tuesday.

Moore noted on Wednesday that Devaughn Vele, Mason Tipton, and Brandin Cooks will all get Rasheed's vacated snaps, per Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

This is somewhat of a cute answer by Moore, because those are the only healthy receivers not named Chris Olave who the Saints have left.

Trey Palmer, Ja'Lynn Polks, and Bub Means are still hanging around too, but all three are on injured reserve.

It will be especially interesting to see how Vele fits into New Orleans' offense. The Saints traded for Vele during the preseason back in August. But he has only managed five receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

He is under contract through 2027 can could be a foundational piece during the team's upcoming rebuild.

Saints QB Tyler Shough reveals extent of facial injury from Week 9

Article Continues Below

The Saints may have a plan at wide receiver. But they'll need a healthy quarterback to throw them the football.

Saints QB Tyler Shough opened up on the brutal helmet-to-helmet injury he suffered in Week 9's loss against the Rams. He revealed that he could not close his jaw for nearly two days after the big hit, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

“Tyler Shough said he couldn’t close his jaw properly until yesterday because he got hit hard in the face during that sack on Sunday. He said he got treatment via needles to his face/jaw area. ‘Hurt like shit,’ Shough said. ‘But it’s all part of it.’”

Shough is finally getting battle tested with the Saints and he is passing the test so far, at least as far as his health is concerned. All signs point to Shough starting in Week 10 for New Orleans.

Next up for the Saints is a Week 10 matchup against the Panthers.