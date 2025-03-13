The New Orleans Saints now know the 2025 plans for Cameron Jordan. The edge rusher announced his intentions “Wolf of Wall Street” style during NFL free agency week.

The perennial Pro Bowl defender, who's spent 14 seasons in the Big Easy, will have a 15th there. Jordan took to X to announce his decision by channeling an inner Jordan Belfort.

Jordan concluded his gif by lumping in a video clip of himself tipping his hat to the camera. Officially signifying his return. Jordan originally rose as a potentially painful cap casualty ahead of free agency.

That means the eight-time Pro Bowl defender will go all in on the brand new Saints regime. Jordan will suit up for incoming head coach Kellen Moore, who's coming over from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Cameron Jordan becomes second major Saints return

Jordan isn't the only significant return for the Saints in 2025. He's also the second massive edge rusher decision this week.

The Saints pulled the stunner by bringing back Chase Young on a $51 million deal. Young is fresh off delivering 5.5 sacks with the Saints — his best mark since his rookie season of 2020 with the Washington Commanders.

The Young move signaled that the 25-year-old is soon to take over as the leader of the trenches — a title Jordan has long held. Jordan, though, just told the NFL world he's got another season left in him.

Jordan has piled 716 total tackles in his illustrious career, 462 coming via solo stops. He's grabbed 121.5 career sacks as well — which includes six seasons of hitting the double-digit mark.

Jordan is currently the NFL's second-highest active sack leader. Only Von Miller (129.5) has delivered more sacks than the longtime Saints defender and captain.

Lastly, Jordan will be playing for a new defensive coordinator this fall. Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gets the chance to draw up schemes for Jordan and the Saints.