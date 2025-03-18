Will the New Orleans Saints grab a quarterback in the first round? Or will their direction take them elsewhere? However, for the Saints the fulfill Cam Ward’s New Orleans dream, a big trade would be required.

The Saints currently sit in the No. 9 spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. At least one mock draft has the Saints grabbing a top-end wide receiver with that pick. But the Saints need a quarterback for the future, especially since they’ve started a new path under first-year head coach Kellen Moore.

And Ward said he wants to play for the Saints, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune writer Jeff Duncan via nbcsports.com.

“I loved watching (quarterback) Drew Brees and (receiver Marques) Colston out there,” Ward said. “It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday. But that’s not really my focus right now.”

Saints have chatted with QB Cam Ward

There is interest on the Saints’ part, so it seems. Ward said things went well at the scouting combine.

“It was a great meeting,” Ward said. “If you get a chance to go play for a Super Bowl-winning coach like coach (Kellen) Moore. He knows how to dial up the playbook. The biggest thing I took away from that meeting was that you just have to be prepared at all times, whether you go in as a starter or you go in as a backup. You never know when your number is going to be called.”

However, in order to get Ward, the Saints would likely have to move into the No. 1 spot. Part of the problem is putting together the kind of package that would encourage the Titans to make the trade. And it’s a significant drop for the Titans to go from No. 1 to No. 9. They would no longer be in the mix for so-called generational talents like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

Plus, the Titans are rumored to be considering taking Ward themselves. It’s a lot of moving pieces the Saints would likely be unable to overcome.

Also, Moore said he’s comfortable with current quarterback Derek Carr, according to nfl.com.

“I think we've been consistent through this whole process,” Moore said, via the team's official website. “We feel really good about Derek and we're excited to team up with him and the things that he can do for us. We want him here, and it'll be a good situation.

“I think we've got a great group here — from the players, the coaching staff, to the environment that we're going to be able to create for him. Obviously, we felt very comfortable with him. Any time you go through these things, it's great to connect first as people and build those relationships and go from there.”