The last available head coaching job appears to be on the verge of being filled. Following a long search, the New Orleans Saints have a candidate in mind. They must wait until after Super Bowl 59 to officially hand him the position, though.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is putting together a potential staff and is set to meet with Saints brass after the Feb. 9 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Saints GM Mickey Loomis informed other candidates this morning that, while there has been no final decision, he plans to continue discussions with Kellen Moore,” Pelissero posted on X. An official hiring cannot take place yet, but the two-time All-American quarterback at Boise State is running with all the momentum.

New Orleans is simultaneously an arduous and intriguing job. The franchise is in rough shape, in terms of both cap flexibility and roster strength, as the product continues to decline in the post-Drew Brees/Sean Payton era. But with such challenges, there should come sufficient patience. If Moore does secure the HC post, he will ideally have the opportunity to craft a new vision for the team.

Would Kellen Moore be able to steer the Saints in the right direction?

Derek Carr's health and on-field limitations entail the presence of an innovative play-caller. Moore, a former OC for the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, has helped the Eagles maximize their talents. He has wisely centered the offense around star running back Saquon Barkley, guiding a unit that ranks second in rushing yards and is scoring about one and a half points per game more than it did last season.

Above all else, though, Moore has been a part of Philly's stabilization. The collapse at the end of the 2023-24 campaign plunged the organization into a precarious state, with many wondering if more turbulence lied ahead. The Eagles tweaked their coaching staff, bringing on Moore and Vic Fangio to help steady the waters.

Considering they will be competing for a title in a little over a week, those efforts seemed to have paid off. The Saints definitely think so, judging by their clear interest in Moore. One has to wonder how these latest developments will impact Super Bowl 59, however.

When the Chiefs receive an opening, they usually barge their way through. Maintaining concentration figures to be particularly challenging since the game is taking place inside the Saints' Caesars Superdome. For the sake of the Birds, hopefully the 36-year-old offensive coordinator will be able to focus on devising an effective game plan that can test all-time great defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

If Kellen Moore is hired as anticipated, he can make quite the first impression on his new team by rolling into the locker room with a shiny, new ring.