Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will soon call the game of his life. He's drawing up ways to counter and attack the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line. However, there's a distraction ahead of Super Bowl 59, as pointed out by one player-turned-analyst.

Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes the New Orleans Saints can still distract Moore. The Fox Sports 1 personality knows the Saints still haven't named their next head coach. Moore remains a target for the opening. Acho shared mixed feelings about Moore's Saints possibility, but provided a bad history moment involving the Eagles.

“I’m happy Kellen Moore is getting interest from the Saints, but I hate that he might be distracted for the Super Bowl. Eagles fans, we’ve seen this story before with Jonathan Gannon and Super Bowl 57,” Acho said on The Facility.

Gannon garnered NFL attention for how he built the Eagles' fierce pass rush during their NFC title run of 2022. He ultimately landed with the Arizona Cardinals. Shane Steichen was another pivotal staff loss in Philadelphia, as the offensive coordinator took the Indianapolis Colts opening after the Super Bowl 57 loss to the Chiefs.

Is Eagles OC Kellen Moore the front runner for the Saints?

The Saints are gaining more clarity of who's leftover in their head coaching search. New Orleans watched one prominent name pull out of its coaching search.

Mike McCarthy opted to wait until 2026 to search for a head coaching job on Wednesday. That means he'll no longer pursue the Saints' opening, despite emerging as a favorite there. Where does this leave Moore and his possibility with New Orleans? CBS Sports NFL insider dropped an update there Wednesday morning.

“Kellen Moore is in the driver’s seat for the Saints head coaching job after a great in-person interview Monday night,” Jones posted on X.

Moore indeed held a lengthy conversation with the Saints. He happens to be heading to the Saints' home locker room too on Feb. 9. His Eagles are the designated home team for the big game. But there is a hurdle, as noted by Jones.

“He will be in the Saints facilities as the designated home team next week, but NO can’t contact him and nothing can be official until after the Super Bowl,” Jones said.

Still, Acho is one former Eagles defender who is nervous about the Saints possibly distracting Moore. Philadelphia took the Chiefs to the wire in its last Super Bowl meeting out in Glendale, Arizona. But the Eagles still lost both coordinators after the game.