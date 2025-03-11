The New Orleans Saints struck gold by signing Justin Reid to a $31.5 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While Reid was unlikely to re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, he's taking his talent to the bayou. He will also get $22.5 million as a signing bonus.

The star safety was a pivotal part of the Chiefs' previous two Super Bowl rings. He was one of the most consistent safeties in the league in 2024.

He had a 76.9 Pro Football Focus grade (20 out of 170 safeties), as well as only allowing 44 receptions, the seventh-best in the league. He's been known as a free safety with the Houston Texans before switching to strong safety.

As a result, Reid has been able to play more of the passing coverages, as opposed to the run game. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo put him in great positions.

Now, Reid gets to join first-year Saints head coach Kellen Moore and his system. The latter wants key veterans, who can contribute at a high level. Luckily, Reid checks that box with ease.

Justin Reid brings experience to the Saints

Luckily for the Saints, they have a good deal of experience already. For example, they have another Super Bowl champion in Tyrann Mathieu. The latter won the 2019 Super Bowl with the Chiefs as their strong safety.

Since joining New Orleans, he's played everywhere. However, he's brought that toughness that resembles the Saints' culture. Now, Mathieu will have an elite running mate, either playing at the free or strong safety.

Months before the signing, Reid posted an emotional farewell about his possible last game with the Chiefs. Safe to say, that he knew he would be leaving in the offseason.

For New Orleans, they're undergoing a full reconstruction of their roster. The mix of veterans and young players should make this an interesting season for the Saints.