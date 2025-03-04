After Jamaal Williams was a cut consideration for the New Orleans Saints, it happened. The Saints have officially released Williams, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The move comes after two disappointing seasons for the backup running back. After the latter had a breakout 2022 season with the Detroit Lions, his production hasn't been the same.

He was the ideal compliment to David Montgomery with the Detroit Lions. Williams was a speed guy and more of a gadget running back. On the flip side, Montgomery was a bruiser.

The duo excelled but Williams has struggled to find his footing since leaving Detroit.

Unfortunately for him, the Lions have found Jahmyr Gibbs, who has been the perfect complement to Montgomery. Either way, plenty of teams will give Williams a look to increase the depth at the running back position.

For the Saints, main running back Alvin Kamara was back to his offensive player of the year caliber. He had a career-high 950 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Through the air, he had 543 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Going back to Williams, his two seasons on Bourbon Street have been ones to forget. After the former Saints rusher led the league in touchdowns with the Lions, it hasn't been anywhere close to the same.

In two seasons, he rushed for 470 yards and two touchdowns. He played 27 total games and only had three starts. The decrease in production was as sharp as it'll get.

Jamaal Williams ends Saints tenure on a downward slope

As mentioned before, Williams didn't miss significant time with the Saints. Going from a 1,000+ yard rusher and 17 touchdowns to not even cracking 500 yards in two seasons isn't good.

Although he might've not been effectively used well, Kamara missed some time during the 2023 season. Even then, it proved to be nothing, as Williams didn't snuff much playing time.

Entering the season, it might've been a matter of time before he was cut. For example, Williams entered the 2024 training camp as a Saints trade candidate. While he was never traded, it was proving that his future might be cut short.

The two rough years aren't a good look but many understand what he brings. He's a quality second-string running back that any team would like to have.

If he's in the right environment, he can thrive. At this point in his career though, he could be looking to join a team to win a Super Bowl. After being owed $3.2 million by the Saints, plenty of teams could offer him the minimum for a shot to win.

His production can be solid, despite the previous two seasons.