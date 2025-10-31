The New Orleans Saints are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 as the team aims to earn just its second win of the season. With the NFL trade deadline right around the corner, running back Alvin Kamara gets an injury update for Sunday's contest.

Reports indicate that Kamara, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is deemed questionable for the game against the Rams, according to Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports and WWL Radio. However, it sounds like the 30-year-old running back is trending in the right direction. Nowak also shares injury updates for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and cornerback Alontae Taylor.

“Alvin Kamara (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (hip), and Alontae Taylor (shoulder) will all be listed as questionable, but Kellen Moore said all three are trending positively.”

The nine-year pro has not missed a single contest yet this season despite dealing with an ankle injury for several weeks now. It's been a rough go for Kamara and the Saints, as the offense has largely struggled throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Through eight games played, Alvin Kamara has recorded 363 rushing yards, 147 receiving yards, and just one touchdown. His rushing yards per game (45.4) and receiving yards per game (18.4) are both the lowest of his career.

New Orleans will likely continue monitoring the five-time Pro Bowler in the coming days before making a final decision on his playing status in Week 9. With Alvin Kamara's name floating around the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate before the Nov. 4 deadline, the Saints may want him to be as healthy as possible to remain valuable in the trade market. But that's assuming teams are calling for Kamara's availability.