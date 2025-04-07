The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even with their pick being out of the Top 5, NFL insider Albert Breer sees Shedeur Sanders landing on Bourbon Street.

“The most interesting pocket of picks for Sanders, I think, would be from Nos. 6 through 9, where you have three teams (Raiders, Jets, Saints) that don’t need to take a quarterback, but could take one,” Breer said.

“Of those three, my sense is New Orleans would be most likely to take Sanders. If he gets past that group, though, he could really slide.”

The Saints are in an interesting position because of their pick. Although they have Derek Carr, the franchise is in a bit of a limbo situation. They have talented players like Alvin Kamara and a top defense.

At the same time, besides Carr, the Saints don't have a legitimate franchise quarterback. Spencer Rattler showed some promise, but still had a barrage of miscues and errors.

While Sanders won't fix that problem, he's been labeled as the best or second-best quarterback in the draft. If New Orleans can snag him at its spot, that would be a dream for them.

How would Shedeur Sanders fit with the Saints?

Sanders wouldn't need to start right away. It's been evident that quarterbacks who sit behind a current, and capable starter are much more likely to succeed.

For instance, Jordan Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers for years and took off once he was a starter. The same could happen for Sanders. He doesn't need to start at this exact moment.

He could sit behind Carr, learn an NFL offense, learn how to read NFL defenses, and truly be a sponge.

Furthermore, throwing quarterbacks into the fire has limited or capped their success. An example would be Bryce Young for the Carolina Panthers.

They immediately threw him into the fire with no weapons or no surrounding cast. As a result, he was eaten alive, and many people labeled him as a bust.

While he had a nice resurgence in the 2024 season, the same could happen to Sanders if he is thrown into the fire.

However, if he were to land with the Saints, they would likely keep the quarterback seat warm for him. Either way, Sanders is confident in his abilities to be an elite quarterback.

Also, being drafted by the same organization that had Drew Brees for years, isn't bad either. That alone could be a great way for the former Colorado football star to transcend his game more than even he thinks could be possible.