The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft, and they have the opportunity to go in different directions on who they might select. There are multiple positions they can say they need, but they could also go for another quarterback, despite Derek Carr being the starter this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Saints do a long-term solution,” Rapoport said. “Say whatever you want about Derek Carr, not someone that's going to be the Saints quarterback for the next 10 years. We thought Derek Carr wasn't going to be the quarterback this year.

“They don't need a quarterback, they have one for this year. But they are in a position where they can take one. They have done all the quarterback homework, they've been a heavy presence at Pro Days, they've been a heavy presence at quarterback workouts, they've done all the background and homework.”

It sounds like the Saints could indeed be intrigued at the idea of drafting a quarterback, but the real question is who and when?

When could the Saints select a quarterback in the draft?

With the No. 9 pick and the No. 40 pick in the draft, the Saints have several chances to try and get a quarterback as early as Day 2, but they could also trade up to get one as well.

“If there is a quarterback there that they like in the top 10, they for sure could take one,” Rapoport said. “Would not be surprised if they traded back in the first round to get a third or fourth quarterback… The Saints don't need one, but for sure, they are a team that could end up taking a quarterback in late April.”

Two quarterbacks that could be in that range when it's time for them to draft are Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers. Those two have shown that they could a few years to develop behind a veteran quarterback, but they have the skills and talent to be the future at the position for a team.

Though the Saints are committed to Carr this season, next season things can be completely different. With Spencer Rattler on the roster as well, they could have a surplus of quarterbacks on the team if they end up drafting one, which wouldn't be bad at all. The more options they have at the position we'll give them a feel for who they think has the chance to be their quarterback in the future.