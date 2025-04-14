When news broke that Derek Carr could potentially miss the entirety of the 2025 NFL season with a shoulder injury, it called the New Orleans Saints' immediate future into question.

Suddenly, any ideas new head coach Kellen Moore had for a Carr-led offense would almost certainly need to be scrapped and in their place, the team would need to settle on something new, be that signing a free agent like Aaron Rodgers, trading for a player with familiarity in a Moore offense, or drafting a top-tier talent like Shedeur Sanders to answer their quarterback situation long-term.

As a result, the Sanders-Saints connection has rapidly picked up steam over the past few weeks, but what if that suggestion is a bit too shortsighted? What if, regardless of who is on the board at pick No. 9, the Saints instead look to pick the highest-upside player available at the expense of their short-term success and instead take a shot at the quarterback class of 2026, which could be headlined by Texas' Arch Manning?

Well, that is the suggestion one NFL executive told Adam Schefter, who passed it along to fans on ESPN's NFL Live.

“I even had one football executive say that the best thing the Saints can do right now, and they would disagree with this, New Orleans, it was just a suggestion from another team, the best thing they could do is tank this year and see if they can entice Arch Manning to come out after next year to come back in and play quarterback for New Orleans,” Schefter declared. “Now we're getting way ahead of ourselves, but it's fun to speculate at this time of the year when we're going over scenarios like this.”

Whoa, talk about a hot take, but is it really? While some, like Mel Kiper Jr., believe Sanders is the best quarterback in this year's class, there isn't a passer who will be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft who is expected to be of the same caliber as Manning. Widely considered the best quarterback prospect since Caleb Williams coming out of USC, there will be teams who come off to a slow start this fall and will debate if fighting for a playoff spot is worth losing out on their quarterback of the next 15 years.

Will the Saints be one of them? Only time will tell, but if Sanders is still on the board at No. 9, it's safe to assume the Saints' draft room will be locked in some heated discussions before the pick is in.