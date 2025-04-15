Oh, those poor New Orleans Saints and the injury problem of Derek Carr. Would this give them the incentive to tank for a future star? Or would their radar lead them to a rising quarterback prospect, Tyler Shough, who is “better than Cam Ward?”

That’s the rumor floated, according to Dianna Russini on Scoop City’s YouTube post.

“I had a head coach in the NFL, a current one, tell me that he thinks Tyler Shough is the best quarterback in this class,” Russini said. “I even said, ‘Better than Cam Ward?’ He said, ‘Better than Cam Ward.’ This is why the draft is such a gamble, you don’t know. You have the opinion of one coach saying this. And then you have another who probably would have a completely different opinion on all this. Just the fact there’s one coach that I spoke to that told me this.”

Chase Daniel asked, “Yeah, is he going to draft him?”

Russini replied, “We’ll see. It wasn’t Brian Callahan. I’ll let everyone know now.”

Is QB Tyler Shough flying under the NFL radar?

The Louisville product stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 219 pounds. Sometimes NFL coaches fall in love with quarterback height and lose their center of evaluation. That’s probably what has happened with this anonymous coach. Or perhaps the coach is trying to elevate Shough to arouse the interest of other teams and maybe get a key player to fall into his team’s lap.

Shough is viewed as a good backup with the potential to be a starter, according to nfl.com. But contrast Cam Ward is seen as a “plus starter.” Big difference.

Not only is Shough lower rated than Ward, he’s also injury prone. He played seven years of college football because of three consecutive years of injury at Texas Tech. He will turn 26 in Septemner. So this anonymous coach might be fooled by his experience. But experience only goes so far in the NFL.

“He’s a talented passer with a live arm who is capable of making pro throws both intermediate and deep but battles inconsistency,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He plays with good field vision, using his eyes to hold defenders and set up his throwing windows. Shough is confident and accurate when protected, but will flinch when pressure mounts, leading to spotty decision-making and big sacks. His size and passing talent will be enticing, but durability and mobility concerns are impediments he will need to overcome.”

It makes a lot more sense for a team to draft Shough with a late-round selection, not invest heavily in him, and see if he can overcome the issues. Daniels said Shough is the most “pro-ready to play” outside of Ward.