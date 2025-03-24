The New Orleans Saints are trying to have a better season than they did last year, and it makes sense with all of the moves that they've made so far. First, it started with hiring Kellen Moore as their new head coach, and then they went out and signed some players in free agency.

They're clearly not done making moves, and they recently signed offensive guard Dillon Radunz to a contract, as he also took a visit with them and the Seattle Seahawks. Rudenz spent time at both tackle and guard the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He started 15 games at right guard last season and made 16 starts in the other games that he's played with the team.

The Saints weren't done there and also re-signed Ugo Amadi to a one-year deal. Amadi has been with the team for three seasons, and this previous year was one of his best, appearing in 11 games and recording a career-high in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks.

Amadi can line up as a cornerback or a safety, and his versatility may be one of the reasons why the Saints decided to re-sign him. With the Saints continuing to sign depth pieces to the team, they must have a plan of what they want to so when the NFL Draft comes around.

What could the Saints plan to do in the draft?

The Saints could go in many different directions in the NFL Draft, and some think that they could try and pick another quarterback, according to ESPN's Jordan Reid.

“The Saints have already restructured the contract of Derek Carr, which keeps him with the team through this season,” Reid wrote. “They also drafted Spencer Rattler in the fifth round last year. But neither move should stop them from putting more resources into the position if the opportunity presents itself.”

The Saints have let it be known that Derek Carr is the starting quarterback next season, but it doesn't mean that they can't draft at the position. It would be interesting to see them do that, especially with Spencer Rattler on the team. Nonetheless, if they do see someone that they like, it makes sense for them to take the best player available. It'll be interesting to see what the Saints do when the time comes around, and hopefully, they can start off the Moore era right with a good draft plan.