New York Giants' Cam Skattebo is having the best time as he recovers from his ankle injury.

The Giants' running back attended a UFC 322 match over the weekend, where he ran into the Russian influencer, Hasbulla, as he sat cage-side.

NO WAY: #Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo met up with Hasbulla tonight. 🤣🤣🤣

Fans went into the comment section to share their excitement for the interaction between the Giants' rookie and influencer.

“Wow, Cam Skattebo meeting Hasbulla at UFC 322 is hilarious! Love seeing these moments off the field,” a fan commented on the interaction.

“His go to emote is the Flight meme LMAO,” one fan commented about the influencer.

“Skattebo side quests just as good as the main storyline,” another fan wrote.

Skattebo got injured during the Giants' October 26 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Skattebo gave an update on his ankle on Twitch.

“Ankle's good,” he said, sitting back in his chair to showcase the returned function. “Update, cat. I can even move my toes and (expletive). . . I'm getting better every day. Every day, chat. It's getting better. I can move my toes, chat.”

While Skattebo is feeling better, the injury ended his season prematurely. However, he looks promising

“If all is good and clean and the surgery went as well as everyone believes, he should be back with no issues for next year,” Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network the morning of Oct. 27. “It's a gruesome injury but the recovery is actually not as bad. We've seen several others with similar injuries come back and play the next year. Dak Prescott comes to mind. So, 2026 for Cam Skattebo.”