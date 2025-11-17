When the New York Giants defense took the field to start their game against the Green Bay Packers, there was a familiar face that wasn't on the line. Abdul Carter was benched for the opening series after he fell asleep at the team facility and missed a walkthrough, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Carter has been late to several meetings this season, but former head coach Brian Daboll let it slide.

“I made a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team,” Carter said. “That was the consequence, so (I) had to live with it.”

Carter finished the game with two pressures and recorded one tackle and one quarterback hit. Through 11 games, Carter has only half a sack, after having 2.5 sacks taken away because of penalties. In all, the Giants' defense has been underwhelming this season, and after the loss against the Packers, interim coach Mike Kafka was asked if there would be any changes to the defensive playcalling moving forward.

Kafka noted that he will evaluate everything, which sounds like there could be some changes coming soon.

The Giants once again had a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Packers scored with around four minutes left, and led 27-20. The Giants were not able to score again for the rest of the game, and they lost again. With the many changes that have happened to the team over the past few weeks, the hope is that they can settle in at some point and get a win, as they're currently 2-9.

Jaxson Dart missed this game after having to go through concussion protocol during the week from his head injury against the Chicago Bears last week. Jameis Winston was named the starting quarterback for the game, and he finished with 201 passing yards and one interception, and one rushing touchdown.