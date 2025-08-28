The New York Giants are viewed by some as a potential sleeper team to make a playoff push in the NFC this year thanks to their offseason additions through both the draft and free agency. New York added another piece to their defensive line in the form of first round pick Abdul Carter, and they also signed Russell Wilson to be their new quartback (although Jaxson Dart certainly made a case for the job during preseason).

New York should also have an improved offensive line with a healthy Andrew Thomas back in the fold after injury concerns have hobbled him over the last two seasons.

Recently, Dan Duggan of The Athletic outlined the work Thomas has had done this offseason in the hopes of getting right.

“Thomas told me he had another surgery in April to have the screw removed from his foot,” Duggan reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The screw had been inserted during the initial surgery in October. Thomas said doctors told him at the time it was 50/50 if the screw would need to be removed. His was removed because it was causing discomfort. That obviously added time to his recovery timeline.”

Duggan also noted that “Thomas already had his other ankle scoped early in the offseason. That was the same ankle that had been surgically repaired multiple times (and on the other leg from his Lisfranc injury). He said the scope was planned even before the Lisfranc injury just to remove scar tissue. He said that ankle is fine now.”

“It's been an eventful offseason,” said Thomas.

A key contributor for New York

When healthy, Thomas remains one of the better offensive linemen in the league and can theoretically help the Giants' offense, which was sporadic at best during the 2024 season, reach new heights this year.

The Giants are also hoping for a strong second season out of Malik Nabers, who quickly turned himself into an elite number one wide receiver during his rookie campaign last year.

If Wilson performs better than he did during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (or if Dart enters the equation and builds on his preseason hype), the Giants could be a sneaky dangerous team this year.