The New York Giants lost their season opener 21-6 to the Washington Commanders, who have taken the last three games in the divisional rivalry. It was a disappointing start to the season for the Giants.

Big Blue's defense held up for the majority of the game, holding Jayden Daniels' offense scoreless in the second half until Deebo Samuel scored his first touchdown as a Commander with seven minutes remaining. An offensive output of six points, however, disqualifies Big Blue from receiving credit for a gritty loss.

Fourth-year head coach Brian Daboll cut to the chase after the game, starting his media availability by crediting Washington and discussing the offense's role in their defeat.

“Again, certainly not good enough,” Daboll stated. “Tough game. Good week we had, and- give them a lot of credit. Just, bottom line, it was not good enough.”

“I thought there was times we did some good things,” Daboll opined, “but obviously not enough offensively. Six points, it's tough to win a game.”

Starting quarterback Russell Wilson's struggles under center headlined the rough offensive performance. The veteran completed only 17 of his 37 passing attempts for 168 yards and no touchdown passes. He didn't hand the ball off for any touchdowns either. Only kicker Graham Gano scored for the Giants on Sunday.

Daboll spoke to the team's lack of consistency on offense leading to missed opportunities against Washington.

“Didn't feel like we got into much of a rhythm, particularly on early downs on the offensive side of it,” the coach told reporters postgame. “I think we left 11 points out there in the redzone…we got to do a better job on the offensive side of the football – players, coaches, everybody.”

The Giants' offense had an unpolished feel throughout the game, despite Daboll feeling like they were well-prepared for the opener.

The Giants play in Dallas next Sunday and may already be starting to feel pressure to get on track. After the week one rout, Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen carry an 18-33-1 record into week two. Neither is remotely likely to be relieved of their duties in the case of a loss. But both of their contracts expire after this season. Renewals may be unlikely if they're unable to show signs of life.