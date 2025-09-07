The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants are in the midst of battle in Week 1, and down the stretch of the fourth quarter, the home team extended its lead. It was no other than Deebo Samuel Sr. who helped extend the lead, as he was able to get loose for a 19-yard touchdown run to put the Commanders up 21-6.

DEEEEEEEBO FOR 6️⃣ NYGvsWAS on FOXhttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/jnX4vSrL4D — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Commanders have had control of the game for most of the day, but that touchdown may have been the nail in the coffin for the Giants. Samuel was one of the big pickups for the Commanders in the offseason, and he's already making an impact.

Earlier in the offseason, Jayden Daniels spoke about the addition of Samuel and what he was most excited about with his new option on offense.

Article Continues Below

“I'm excited to throw him a little screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says a touchdown for 80 yards and I didn't have to do any of the work,” Daniels said.

The Commanders were one of the surprise teams of the league last season, and many are expecting them to take a jump this year. With one season under Daniels' belt, and with new pieces such as Samuel, the sky could be the limit for this team as they try to build off what they did last season.

It would not be a surprise to many if they were one of the top teams in the league this season, but they'll have to go through some tough teams, including one that is in their division, the Philadelphia Eagles.