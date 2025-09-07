The New York Giants begin the 2025-26 season with a 21-6 Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Russell Wilson struggled throughout the contest, as the offense failed to record a single touchdown. Shortly after the game, head coach Brian Daboll shared a cryptic response about Wilson's role on the offense moving forward.

Daboll, who is 50 years old, did not immediately claim that Wilson will be starting for the Giants in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. However, Brian Daboll did admit he is still confident in Russell Wilson in his statement.

“Brian Daboll asked if Russell Wilson is his starter next week. Says it's just right after the game. This loss wasn't on Wilson. ‘I have confidence in Russ,' said Daboll. ‘We have to do better around … overall.'”

Article Continues Below

The 36-year-old quarterback finished the game with 169 passing yards while completing 17 passes out of 37 attempts. Brian Daboll and the Giants attempted to feed the ball to wide receiver Malik Nabers throughout the contest, as the second-year pro had 12 targets on the day. Unfortunately, Wilson and Nabers couldn't connect more often, as the star wideout had just five receptions for 71 yards.

New York made changes at quarterback in the offseason after deciding to move on from Daniel Jones. The front office signed both Wilson and Jameis Winston out of free agency while also selecting rookie Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Giants fans are antsy to see what Dart can do under center, as he's the future of the franchise. But it appears they'll have to wait for now.

Brian Daboll might have to field questions about the quarterback room throughout the offseason. Especially if Russell Wilson continues to struggle like he did on Sunday. Look for the Giants' head coach to make a final decision well before the Week 2 matchup vs. Dallas.