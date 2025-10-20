Brian Daboll didn't mince words when it came to the New York Giants' collapse in the 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the game, the Giants had a 2-4 record. Following a poor 0-3 start, they bounced back by winning two of their last three games since having Jaxson Dart be the starting quarterback. They looked to keep the momentum going in their road matchup against the Broncos, nearly pulling off the win before losing in heartbreaking fashion.

Daboll reflected on the loss after the game, per SNY Giants. He described it as a tough one, praising his team for giving it everything they had out on the field.

“Tough loss. Put our heart and soul into it. Not a lot of talking that needs to be done when you lose a game like that. Everybody gave everything they had,” Daboll said.

“Tough loss. Put our heart and soul into it. Not a lot of talking that needs to be done when you lose a game like that. Everybody gave everything they had.” – Brian Daboll pic.twitter.com/2duyIFCGs1 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Brian Daboll, Giants performed against Broncos

Article Continues Below

Brian Daboll and the Giants will have some self-reflecting to do after falling to 2-5 with the loss to the Broncos. They were so close yet to far from stunning a team that is currently in the playoff mix.

New York landed multiple blows against Denver on both sides of the ball. They boasted a 19-0 lead after three quarters before falling apart as the Broncos outscored them 33-13 in the last 15 minutes.

Jaxson Dart had his ups and downs during the matchup but created big moments throughout the day. He completed 15 passes out of 33 attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns and an interception. He also added 11 yards and a touchdown on the ground after five rushes.

Cam Skattebo was productive as the team's leading rusher. He had 16 of the team's 32 carries for 60 yards while making three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. Four players made three or more receptions, including Skattebo. Wan'Dale Robinson shined with six catches for 95 yards, Daniel Bellinger came next with three receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Theo Johnson caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.