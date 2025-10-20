The New York Giants lost to the Denver Broncos 33-32 on Sunday in an epic collapse. New York was up 19-0 after the third quarter, quickly falling apart and losing an unthinkable game. Despite the optimism around Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, there is frustration in Big Blue Nation. Kicker Jude McAtamney and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen are among those that the Giants fans are blaming.

The Giants were up 19-0 because McAtamney missed a kick earlier in the game, and they went for two on the following touchdown. But through three quarters, it could not have mattered less. The Broncos' offense was stuck in the same mud that nearly cost them the London game the previous week. But Bo Nix thrived in the fourth quarter, scoring 33 points to secure the massive win.

The Giants lost for a lot of reasons, but if you ask a diehard fan, they will tell you these three people are the most to blame.

The Giants have a kicking problem

This Giants team has one of the best kickers in the league on their roster. Graham Gano has had an incredible career, but injuries have cost him a lot of games in recent years. Jude McAtamney was called up from the practice squad for his first action after going undrafted in 2024 out of Rutgers. After a 3-for-3 start to his career on field goals and 7-for-8 run on extra points, it all came crashing down on Sunday.

The Giants went up 7-0 with ease and followed that up with a Cam Skattebo receiving touchdown. McAtamney missed his first extra point then, keeping the score at 13-0. After the third touchdown, Brian Daboll decided to go for two, but missed. At 19-0 those points felt meaningless.

The Giants then began collapsing, and those points were suddenly important. After Jaxson Dart led what should have been a game-winning touchdown drive, McAtamney missed again to keep the score 32-30. What should have been a game-tying field goal was a game-winner.

Shane Bowen on the hot seat

Defensive coordinators are often blamed, but when that defense allows 33 points in one quarter, it does feel warranted. The Giants did not put pressure on second-year quarterback Bo Nix in the fourth quarter, letting him carve up the secondary. When the offense did everything they could to win the game and bail them out, they couldn't force a single incompletion on the final drive.

Giants pass rusher Brian Burns voiced his frustrations with the defensive play-calling on his way off the field. The superstar edge rusher was screaming out “dropping eight” in the tunnel. That is what the Giants did on the final two drives, giving Nix nothing but time.

A very angry Brian Burns leaving the field in Denver after a devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/N7cQ5dmx8P — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 19, 2025

The Giants have top-end players, like Burns, on their defense. But if they are not going to put those players in positions to succeed with the game on the line, then there needs to be a serious conversation about the play caller. They also gave up two Broncos two-point conversions, which changed the game completely.

Jaxson Dart was sensational, outside of one throw

There is a large chasm in blame between McAtamney and Bowen and the rest of the team. On the whole, Jaxson Dart was incredible for the Giants on Sunday. In just his fourth start in the NFL, the Ole Miss product has turned the franchise around and given hope to a woebegone fan base. But with a chance to ice the game, he threw a brutal interception that gave the Broncos hope.

Dart responded to the first Broncos touchdown with one of his own: a 41-yard strike to Theo Johnson. But Nix got his second of the day after that, making the game 26-16. Dart got the ball back with 5:13 to go when two short Skattebo runs forced a 3rd and 5. The Giants' rookie threw his lone interception on the day on 3rd down, giving the Broncos a short field that immediately became a touchdown.

That interception saved Denver a lot of time that they eventually used to win the game. The Giants could have won the game even if they punted there, but instead Denver got the ball on the 19-yard line and all of the momentum.

The Giants hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles next week.