When the New York Giants drafted Cam Skattebo, they were getting a dog in the backfield. Luckily for the Giants, they are getting one of the best running backs in all of college football.

He posted an image on his X (formerly Twitter) account and said “You know what it is !!” with a Giants jersey on.

Funny enough, he led the Big 12 in rushing yards and touchdowns. However, he broke the internet with his Peach Bowl performances.

Also, Skattebo won the Peach Bowl MVP. That was also the first time in the game's history that the MVP was a part of the losing team.

During the draft process, his stock rose and he had impressive interviews with a plethora of teams.

For the Giants, they will relish a running back like Skattebo. His size is unique, as he's a bulldog but can also be elusive in the passing game.

He's a hybrid player who can likely embrace the next level of NFL football. Him being with Tyrone Tracy Jr would make for a dynamic one-two punch.

Combining Skattebo with quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart could be prosperous for the Arizona State football running back.

Cam Skattebo can win over Giants fans

One of the more interesting things has been how Italian Skattebo is. There have been a plethora of funny reactions about how he'll fit into the culture of New York.

Luckily, Skattebo is a dog and fans know what to expect. Most importantly, the Sun Devils star knows what to expect of himself.

There isn't a clear No. 1 in the organization, so this might be a prime opportunity for him to capitalize.

Either way, he's already becoming a fan favorite.

His no nonsense yet fun-loving attitude is a perfect mix in East Rutherford.

Not to mention, this is a true underdog story and one that is reflective of the Giants. Before heading to Arizona State, he was a part of Sacramento State, a division II school.

The Sun Devils took a chance on him, and now he gets to live out his dream on the gridiron.

In a competitive NFC East, this might be a year for New York to be at the top of the division. However, they can be leaps and bounds better than the 2024-25 season.

A rebuilt team that has a mix of veterans and rookies has the chance to make some noise.

With Skattebo, there might be plenty of leaping over defenders, as he routinely did last season.