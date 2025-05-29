May 29, 2025 at 11:05 AM ET

The 2025 NFL season will be extremely important for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are clearly on the hot seat and need to find some success to save their jobs. The Giants are hopeful that their 2025 rookie class, led by superstar Abdul Carter, will make a difference later this fall.

One Giants rookie, running back Cam Skattebo, appeared on a recent episode of The St. Brown Podcast.

During the interview, Skattebo shared a hilarious story from his pre-draft process that had him thinking the Giants would not draft him.

“I never thought it was going to be New York because I was actually late to the first meeting ever on my 30 visit,” Skattebo said. “I was late to the bus pickup, five minutes late to the bus pickup. So I thought I was cooked there. I thought I was like, alright this is already bad. Getting the call on draft night, ‘Hey you’re going to be a New York Giant.’ I’m like, ‘Holy Cow.’ They FaceTimed me and I’m like, ‘I’ll never be late again, I promise.’”

The Giants drafted Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Skattebo joins a Giants running back room that also includes Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

Skattebo added that “the one team that I did anything wrong draft me.”

Could Cam Skattebo become a bellcow back for the Giants in 2025?

Skattebo clearly won over the Giants, despite his tardiness during the pre-draft process.

But what are the realistic expectations for Skattebo during his rookie season? Could he win the starting job and become a bellcow back for the Giants?

As noted above, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary are Skattebo's main competition on the depth chart. Skattebo will likely start the season as a backup, even if he has an incredible training camp.

That said, Skattebo has everything it takes to become a starting running back in the NFL.

Skattebo had an incredible 2024 season at Arizona State, earning First Team All-American and All-Big 12 honors. He even finished fifth in Heisman voting and was second in the nation in rushing yards with 1,711.

New York seems to be hopeful that Skattebo and Tracy Jr. can become a dangerous running back tandem. If that does happen, it could change the complexion of New York's entire offense.

It will be fascinating to see how Skattebo performs at training camp and during the preseason.