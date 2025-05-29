Growing up two hours away from the San Francisco 49ers, Cam Skattebo grew up hating Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. That all changed on April 27 when the New York Giants took Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him teammates with Wilson.

Now that they share a locker room, Skattebo finds it funny how he used to talk about Wilson to his friends. As a die-hard fan of the 49ers, the Seahawks' NFC West divisional rival, Skattebo admitted he used to tell his friends that Wilson “sucks.”

“I mean, I'm arguing with my friends from the age of 12 years old to 16 like, ‘Russell Wilson sucks,'” Skattebo said on the ‘St. Brown Podcast.' “I'm saying that to my boys because I'm a Niners fan and he's on the Seahawks. Now I'm on the same team with him and I'm like, he's actually pretty good now that I'm watching him play.”

Skattebo and Wilson are both new members of the Giants, joining the team's offense in the 2025 offseason. Roughly one month before New York added the former Arizona State running back, Wilson signed a one-year deal with the team in free agency.

Adding to the joke, Skattebo noted his locker is directly across from Wilson's. The 23-year-old recalled how often he thinks about how impressive Wilson's longevity is.

“Yeah, Russell Wilson, my locker room is right across from him. I'm in the middle, and then everyone surrounds the vets. And I'm sitting here like, this dude is 13 years older than me, and he's still playing in the league. This is crazy, you know. Growing up, I was 10 years old when he first got in the league.”

Article Continues Below

Cam Skattebo, Russell Wilson add to Giants 2025 hype

Skattebo and Wilson are two of the reasons fans are optimistic about the Giants' 2025 season. The offseason acquisitions join Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo as the key pieces many believe will turn the franchise around.

By signing in free agency, Wilson is the quarterback Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll turned to after ending the dreaded reign of Daniel Jones. Despite being viewed as past-his-prime 36-year-old veteran, Wilson is fresh off a Pro Bowl appearance after leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs in 2024.

Skattebo joins the team off a historic 2,316-yard season at Arizona State as a senior. While Day Three picks are never expected to contribute off the bat, fans are already excited by the potential he brings to the team. As a physical, bruising runner, he profiles as a perfect complement to the quicker Tyrone Tracy Jr., a converted wideout.