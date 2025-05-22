Edge rusher Abdul Carter solved his New York Giants number issue, but questions remain about what kind of leader he will be. However, the Giants believe in him for the long term as they locked Carter up on a fully guaranteed four-year contract.

The deal is worth quite a bit of money, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter signed his four-year, fully guaranteed $45,255,180 deal, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey and Jason Rosenhaus.

Carter got snagged by the Giants as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter got paid handsomely

Carter is expected to be a great player for the Giants. Also, anything less would be a disappointment for the organization. Additionally, it would probably cost general manager Joe Schoen his job. Head coach Brian Daboll might be looking for new work, too.

Furthermore, many people believe Carter was the best player available in the draft. This is true even though two other players got picked in front of him. Jeremy Breit, a 20-year scout with the Giants, said Carter is the real deal, according to the “Giants Huddle” podcast via giants.com.

“It's easy when you watch the film of him,” Breit said. “The explosiveness, the power, the speed, the competitiveness, it all jumps out. A guy (who) can just be special at wherever he's on the field. He jumps off the tape.

“When he's inside, you see the instincts. You see the strength. (And) you see the way he goes after the ball. Then when he went to the edge this year, he showed off everything that he has. That explosiveness off the edge, it's the top in the draft. To me, it's the top of any draft. He's a top player in any draft that you look at. The guy can win one-on-ones, and that's what you look for coming off the edge. The bend, the dip, the explosiveness, he can do it all.”

But there is room for NFL improvement, Breit added.

“He's going to learn how to set up more of his moves against top tackles,” Breit said. “Having the guys that we have to complement him is going to be amazing to watch. He's going to add to our identity on defense of just relentless and getting after the passer. You see what we've added on top of that. You look at our depth on the D-line and the outside backers, and it gets you excited.”