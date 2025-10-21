The New York Giants are coming off a tough loss to the Denver Broncos by just one point. In a game that the Giants controlled almost from start to finish, the Broncos scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to complete one of the more improbable comebacks you will ever see. The Giants led 19-0 in the 4th quarter, and even scored two touchdowns in the 4th quarter, and still lost. If you did not see the 4th quarter, you missed some electric stuff.

After the win, the Broncos gave Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart his flowers. Dart played very well, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for one. Despite the elite play, his late interception cost the Giants the game.

“They found a little spark with that quarterback,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after the win. “We were hoping that change happened after our game.” Payton threw a little shade at Russell Wilson when saying that he was hoping Russ would be at QB for the matchup.

Broncos' star pass rusher Nik Bonitto also praised Dart after the game.

“I have to give him credit. He's a lot better than what we thought. His feel for the game and ability to maneuver in the pocket and make plays on the run… I was really impressed.”

The Broncos took a 30-26 lead in the 4th quarter with less than two minutes remaining. Dart drove the Giants down the field and scored from the 1-yard line. He made up for his costly interception that gave Denver a chance to take the lead. The Giants thought that he won the game for them with 37 seconds left. However, Will Lutz nailed a 39-yard field goal to win the game as time expired. Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense were too good in the 4th quarter after being halted all game long.

Brian Daboll spoke about the loss in frustration.