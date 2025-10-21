After the New York Giants lost to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, 33-32, it was still another outing that showed the energy that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart brought to the team. With even the Broncos giving their flowers to the Giants after the loss, head coach Sean Payton would throw a little shade at Russell Wilson, leading the veteran signal-caller to respond.

Payton would compliment the New York franchise and Dart, while saying at the end that he was hoping that the team wouldn't make the change from Wilson to Dart until after facing Denver. Wilson took to X, formerly Twitter, to fire back at Payton, even referencing “bounty hunting” like the head coach was in a scandal back when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

“Classless…but not surprised,” Wilson wrote on X. “Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”

What Sean Payton said about the Giants' Russell Wilson

While the loss to the Broncos was a Giants collapse, there are still fans who are excited for the future led by Dart, though the start of the season was a slow one, led by Wilson. People were taken aback by Payton's comments, especially since he was the head coach in Wilson's last season with Denver.

“I have a ton of respect for that organization,” Payton said about New York, via SNY Giants. “I spent four of my early years there coordinating, Super Bowl first game in this stadium before 9/11, close with the Mara-Tisch family. And, you know, they found a little spark with that quarterback. I was talking to John Mara not too long ago, and I said, ‘We were hoping that that change would've happened long after our game.'”

At any rate, Wilson, Dart, and the Giants care more about winning football games as they look to bounce back next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.