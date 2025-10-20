On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants came crashing back down to Earth in spectacular fashion with an epic collapse against the Denver Broncos, losing by a score of 33-30. New York led this game 19-0 heading into the fourth quarter but surrendered 33 points in that fateful final frame, finding themselves unable to capitalize on last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many fans and pundits alike pointed to head coach Brian Daboll as an obvious scapegoat after the choke job, and during his media availability on Monday, Daboll was asked if the team would consider making changes to the staff in the wake of the collapse.

The answer to that question was no.

“We all got to do a better job. Starts with me, and there's plenty of opportunities to finish that game the way we wanted to. We didn't get the job done,” said Daboll, per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Overall, there probably isn't one single person that deserves the brunt of the blame for New York's collapse on Sunday. The defense, which had been playing so well for the first three quarters, suddenly turned into swiss cheese against the Broncos in the fourth frame, surrendering several huge downfield throws from Bo Nix to various Denver receivers.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a horrid interception late in the fourth quarter that enabled the Broncos to cut into the lead further.

Needless to say, any good vibes leftover from last week's surprising win over the Philadelphia Eagles are officially gone, even if the Giants have now proven that they can at least compete consistently with elite competition, if nothing else.

The Giants will next take the field on Sunday for a rematch against the Eagles, this time on the road in Philadelphia. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.