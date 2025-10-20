The New York Giants suffered one of the worst collapses in NFL history on Sunday. They lost a 19-0 lead against the Denver Broncos, losing 33-32 after Denver scored 33 points in the fourth quarter alone.​

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was caught on camera yelling at defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on the sidelines as the game slipped away. After the game, reporters asked him about the heated moment.​

“They showed you yelling and changing direction at the end there,” one reporter asked Daboll.​ “Yeah,” Daboll responded simply (h/t Giants Videos).​

The reporter pressed further. “What in specific was upsetting to you about the way it ended there?”

The coach then gave a brief answer. “No, we lost the game,” Daboll said. “That was upsetting.”

Daboll refused to single out his defensive coordinator or any specific play. “It's not one play, it's not one position,” Daboll explained (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). “It's not offense, defense. It's collective.”

What led to Brian Daboll's sideline confrontation with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen?

The Shane Bowen moment became a focal point because the defense completely collapsed. After holding the Broncos scoreless for three quarters, the Giants gave up 33 points in just 15 minutes. The Giants led 26-8 with under six minutes left. Teams were 1,062-0 in that situation before Sunday.​

Edge rusher Brian Burns was furious about the defensive play-calling. He was caught on camera yelling “We dropped eight in coverage,” as he walked to the locker room. That conservative approach gave Bo Nix time to operate without pressure. He completed 27 of his 50 pass attempts for 279 yards and threw two touchdown passes with no interceptions. Nix also ran the ball five times for 48 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

The loss dropped the Giants to 2-5 on the season. They face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.