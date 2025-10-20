Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles had a simple, perfect line after Denver’s unbelievable 33-32 comeback over the New York Giants: “No, no it wasn’t the most stressful, the most rewarding for sure.” Bolles said via 9News Sports Denver on X, formerly Twitter.

Bolles’ understatement summed up a chaotic fourth quarter in which the Broncos scored all 33 of their points to pull off one of the wildest rallies the franchise has ever seen. The offensive line’s workbook changed by the minute with protection calls, late-game tempo, and two-minute urgency, but Bolles kept it light, calling the victory a reward for sticking with the process.

The reality behind the quip was spectacular. Quarterback Bo Nix spearheaded the comeback, finishing with 279 passing yards and 48 rushing yards while accounting for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing). Denver, which entered the fourth quarter largely stifled, suddenly found rhythm and big-play juice when it mattered most. Wil Lutz then drilled a 39-yard field goal as time expired to complete the comeback.

What made the sequence so remarkable was how quickly the Broncos shifted gears. They scored on multiple types of plays, designed runs, play-action shots, and clutch third-down conversions, forcing the Giants to chase the game rather than control it. Bolles’ unit had to handle different looks from New York as the momentum swung, but in the end, the offensive line’s poise in the final drives cleared lanes for Nix and gave Denver the time to push into field-goal range.

The left tackle has been a steadying presence on the front five, and teammates leaned on his calm after a stretch of penalties and stalled drives earlier in the contest. His “most rewarding” assessment captured the locker-room relief and joy that follows a win snatched from near-impossible odds.

The win moves Denver to 5-2 and injects belief into a team that has battled through inconsistent stretches all season. For the Giants, the loss will sting, particularly after rookie Jaxson Dart’s late heroics were overshadowed by a missed extra point and a late interception.