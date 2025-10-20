Broncos coach Sean Payton stirred the pot Monday when he said he recently told New York Giants owner John Mara he hoped the team would turn to rookie Jaxson Dart at quarterback once their game had passed, a line that read as high praise for Dart and a not-so-subtle dig at former starter Russell Wilson.

“You know they found a little spark with that quarterback,” Payton said, adding, “I was talking to John Mara not too long ago, I said we were hoping that change would have happened long after our game.” The comment, posted by reporter Ari Meirov, landed amid fallout from Denver’s 33-32 comeback Sunday night and only added fuel to an already heated narrative around the Giants’ quarterback room.

Payton’s jab resonated because of the context. New York benched Russell Wilson in favor of Dart earlier this month, and Dart rewarded the coach’s faith by producing a gutsy performance in Denver. Dart finished with 283 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a rushing score, and he repeatedly pushed the Giants into scoring position before a fourth-quarter collapse handed the Broncos the win.

Denver’s rally, all 33 points came in the fourth quarter, stole headlines. Payton was impressed with Dart's performance, who almost single-handedly carried the offense with his fellow rookie Cam Skattebo.

From the Broncos’ perspective, Bo Nix led the charge with 279 passing yards and two TDs and added two rushing scores in the epic fourth-quarter swing. The Broncos converted late, and Wil Lutz’s 39-yard field goal as time expired sealed a comeback the league rarely sees. For New York, the loss stings even with Dart’s heroics because mistakes and missed kicks ultimately decided the outcome.

Whether Payton intended extra heat or simply admired Dart’s grit, his comment feeds headlines and keeps pressure on the Giants’ front office to justify its decision-making.

If nothing else, Payton’s line makes clear that outside observers see Dart as more than a stopgap.