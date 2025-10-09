While it stunk being released by the New York Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones found a home with the Minnesota Vikings during the tail-end of the 2024 season, joining their practice squad.

This time in Minnesota, while brief, had an impact on Jones. He was wowed by the team's “next level” preparation, something that he didn't see in New York. While being interviewed by fellow quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth, Jones discussed this.

“I always thought I worked really hard, I tried to work really hard,” Jones explained. “It was important for me to prepare, watch film, [and] study.

“I think I did that, but then going to Minnesota, I saw how Sam [Darnold] prepared, how Kevin [O'Connell] prepared those guys, Josh McCown, Grant Udinski, that crew and how detailed they were, day in and day out, on every little bit of the plan an how they're gonna study it, what they're looking for, walking through it, quizzing each other in the quarterback room, that made a big impression on me, and I was like, This is maybe the next level of some of that stuff,” he continued.

Additionally, Kevin O'Connell's “aggressive” play-calling stood out to him. While they use a lot of run-pass options (RPOs), they still take “their chances” down the field.

Daniel Jones is now thriving after his Giants, Vikings stints

Now, Jones is leading the Indianapolis Colts to success. They are 4-1, tied for first place in the AFC South. Jones is third in the league in passing yards (1,290) and 19th in passing touchdowns (six) while completing over 71% of his passes. Additionally, he has three rushing touchdowns.

Jones was selected with the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants. He was the primary starter for his six seasons in New York, leading the Giants to the playoffs once.

However, he was benched during the 2024 season and subsequently released by the team. He then signed with the Vikings' practice squad, remaining there for the rest of the year.

Instead of rejoining the Vikings, Jones opted to sign with the Colts in free agency. He was given a chance to compete with Anthony Richardson Sr. for the starting job. Jones won the competition, and the team has not looked back.