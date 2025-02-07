Following the snub of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning making the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class, Deion Sanders had words for the voting members.

Shortly after the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame inductees were announced, Sanders was in disbelief over Manning's snub. Sanders was first surprised that they only nominated four of the modern-era players. The biggest thing he couldn't believe was still Manning's omission, though.

“I'm gonna tell you what I can't believe — I can't believe they did that to Eli,” Sanders said.

Of course, Deion Sanders shares the same testament as many Giants fans. Manning was in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. Unlike his brother, Peyton, he did not make it.

Did Eli Manning make the NFL Hall of Fame?

Unfortunately, Manning will have to wait at least another year to get into the NFL Hall of Fame. Next year will be full of stiff competition, though, as the likes of Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, and Philip Rivers will be eligible.

Not to mention, other 2025 snubs, such as Adam Vinatieri, Luke Keuchly, Steve Smith Sr., Terrell Suggs, and Reggie Wayne, will also be vying for a spot in Canton next year.

More than likely, Manning will be inducted at some point. His two Super Bowl championships (and MVPs) are hard to ignore, even if the voting board did this time around.

The 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class consists of Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe. They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Manning's career with the New York Giants

Eli Manning was the New York Giants quarterback for 16 years before retiring. He played college football for Ole Miss before being selected first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers.

However, he did not want to play for them, leading to the Giants trading for him. He sat for the early part of the season in favor of Kurt Warner. Manning eventually got to start in November against the Atlanta Falcons.

The following year, the Giants won the NFC East and made the playoffs. However, they lost to the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card Round.

Two years later, the Giants won the Super Bowl against the undefeated New England Patriots. Manning was a part of the famous “Helmet Catch” play by David Tyree.

Four years later, the Giants once again faced Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Just like the last time, the Giants won, thanks to late-game heroics from Manning. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time following the win.

In the last years of Manning's career, the Giants only made the playoffs once, that being in 2016. They lost in the Wild Card Round to the Green Bay Packers.

Throughout his career, Manning was named to four Pro Bowls and was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016. He threw for over 57,00 yards and 366 touchdowns in his career.