Could a reunion between the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. materialize soon? A recent social media post from second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart hints at it.

Dart took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from his offseason. Some included his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, who wrote a sweet comment, “I love doing life with you.” However, eight slides in, Dart included a picture of himself and OBJ.

Jaxson added a pic of him and Odell to his insta dump… I smiled pic.twitter.com/jTPUd8xY2e — Carly (@carlymersky) March 26, 2026

It could just be a coincidence. However, Beckham has previously spoken highly of Dart, saying he “would love to” catch passes from the former Ole Miss standout. He further elaborated, “He's a good dude. He's young, and he likes to dance. I like all that. So he looks like he likes to have fun if I get that opportunity.”

Will Jaxson Dart and Odell Beckham Jr. play on the Giants together in 2026?

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One thing is for sure — Dart will be suiting up for the Giants in 2026. However, Beckham still remains a wild card. He hasn't played for the team since 2018, and he hasn't played in the NFL since 2024.

Beckham started his career with the Giants after being drafted by them in the 2014 NFL Draft. After five seasons, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

In the middle of his third season with the Browns, Beckham was released, and he joined the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win a Super Bowl. Two years later, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. In 14 games, he caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

His last tenure was with the Miami Dolphins. Beckham played in just nine games in 2024, and he caught nine passes for 55 yards. He now appears to want to end his career on a higher note. A reunion with a Giants team that's on the rise could be exactly that.