The New York Giants have had quite the busy offseason, headlined by hiring John Harbaugh to be their new head coach, taking over for Brian Daboll. Harbaugh has been hard at work trying to revamp New York's roster this offseason, as they look to make themselves contenders again in the NFC.

One area of need for the Giants is the wide receiver room, as New York doesn't have a ton of depth behind star Malik Nabers, who saw his 2025 season cut short due to an ACL tear. Recently, Harbaugh broke down whether or not he sees veteran and former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. as a viable option for the team to explore in free agency.

“The obvious answer would be that you look at every option. If Odell is an option, then we'll be looking at it for sure,” said Harbaugh, per Connor Hughes of SNY on X, formerly Twitter. “He and I do talk, we do text. We've maintained a really great relationship. He's one of my very favorite people in the world, so it's not like you don't talk to guys about things like that. Certainly we have. We'll just have to see where it all goes, what's best for him, what's best for the Giants.”

Harbaugh's non-answer didn't exactly dump fuel on the fire, but he did leave the door open on a potential reunion for Beckham Jr. in New York.

Harbaugh coached Beckham for a year during their time together with the Baltimore Ravens. While Beckham isn't the same explosive athlete that he was during his stint with the Giants, he would still provide a young New York team with veteran experience and give quarterback Jaxson Dart a reliable target down the field.