John Harbaugh is sure to make plenty of changes to the New York Giants after being named head coach. However, he could also turn to the past for some extra offensive help.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. raised eyebrows with his performance at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. It certainly impressed Harbaugh, who didn't rule out a reunion. Now, the Beckham to New York hype train may have gotten a bit louder, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

“Odell, who lives in Phoenix, came to the hotel hosting the owners meetings last night and was spotted sitting and talking with John Harbaugh,” Duggan wrote. “Don’t think anything is imminent, but Odell’s interest in a return to NY is obvious. As I wrote yesterday, don’t think the Giants’ interest can be considered serious until they have him in for a workout.”

Beckham played for Harbaugh on the Baltimore Ravens back in 2023. Furthermore, he made a name for himself with the Giants from 2014-2018, earning three Pro Bowl nominations and the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Based on those connections, Beckham would appear to be a seamless fit. However, the wide receiver hasn't played in the NFL since 2024. It's fair to wonder how much more he has to offer. As Duggan noted, New York would need to at least see Beckham on the field before making any decisions.

Still, it's clear that Harbaugh is a fan of the wide receiver. If everything checks out, perhaps Beckham is catching passes for the Giants once again in 2026.