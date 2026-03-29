John Harbaugh indicates that the New York Giants' roster overhaul is far from complete as the franchise prepares for the 2026 season. This statement follows the Ohio State Pro Day, where Harbaugh was seen engaged in an extensive discussion with top safety prospect Caleb Downs.

With the Giants holding the No. 5 overall pick, this interaction suggests a strong interest in acquiring elite defensive back talent, possibly aiming to replicate the high-level secondary play Harbaugh managed during his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

And according to a report from GiantsWire, the Giants' head coach expressed significant satisfaction with the team's disciplined approach to the open market.

During a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Harbaugh explained how the organization successfully signed 16 free agents while maintaining mid-level spending compared to the rest of the National Football League.

He emphasized the substantial value achieved by the front office, noting that while other teams, such as the Ravens, signed only eight players for a similar financial commitment, the Giants secured a large number of motivated contributors, and also noted that these players are ideal fits for the team's identity and style of play before concluding that the team's work is not done yet.

Recent evidence of this ongoing quest for value was demonstrated by the signing of defensive tackle Sam Roberts to a one-year deal. Roberts, a former sixth-round pick who has previously been with the Patriots and Falcons, joins New York to provide interior depth behind established starters like Dexter Lawrence.

Despite a knee injury that shortened his 2025 season in Atlanta, Roberts showed flashes of potential that align with the coaching staff's vision for a more physical defense.

With key additions like Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Newsome II already on the roster, the Giants seem poised to continue aggressively adding depth as they approach the draft.