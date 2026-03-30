Change is in the air for the New York Giants. New York has a new head coach in John Harbaugh, who is building his culture with the franchise. A new ESPN NFL mock draft is projecting who Harbaugh will take as his first draft pick with this new team.

The Giants are projected to take Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 Draft, per the mock draft.

“The Giants have a bunch of needs to choose from with this pick — with receiver and right tackle being prominent ones — but Downs' fit with new coach John Harbaugh can't be ignored,” Matt Miller writes for the network.

It is believed that Harbaugh has a soft spot for a strong secondary.

“Having coached Ed Reed and Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, Harbaugh knows the value of a versatile, smart safety prospect. That describes Downs, who started immediately at Alabama as a freshman and for two seasons at Ohio State. Pairing him with Jevon Holland would give New York a dynamic duo at safety while needs elsewhere can be addressed later,” Miller added.

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 23.

Giants are trying to turn around the franchise

New York has struggled in recent years. The team hasn't been able to find its footing, following the losses of quarterback Eli Manning and head coach Tom Coughlin.

New York has some strong assets, as it looks to rebuild. Quarterback Jaxson Dart had a great rookie season in 2025 when healthy. Cam Skattebo also had some strong outings helping the run game.

Harbaugh is looking at all options to help his team. That includes a possible New York reunion with wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

“He and I do talk. We do text,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN. “We've maintained a really great relationship. He's one of my very favorite people in the world. It's not like you don't talk to guys on things like that. And certainly we have.”

Harbaugh replaced Brian Daboll. Daboll struggled as head coach of the Giants, making just one NFL Playoffs appearance in his nearly four-year tenure.