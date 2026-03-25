The New York Giants have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft, and there are several avenues that they could go with selecting a game-changer. They could be throwing hints at who they're looking at, as they attended the Ohio State Pro Day to evaluate some of the top prospects. One of those prospects is safety Caleb Downs, who is projected to be selected early in the draft.

Head coach John Harbaugh and Downs were seen talking to each other, and it should be no surprise that there is interest there. Harbaugh coached a talented safety in Kyle Hamilton when he was with the Baltimore Ravens, and he may be looking to recreate that with the Giants.

And now #Buckeyes S Caleb Downs stops to greet #Giants coach Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/9VWK32asPa — Matt Kellner (@mattkellner121) March 25, 2026

Earlier in the year, Harbaugh spoke highly about Downs and seemed in favor of drafting him if he was still there when the Giants are on the clock.

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“We favor Hall of Fame safeties, so if we have a chance to draft a potential future Hall of Fame safety in Caleb Downs, that would be just fine with me,” Harbaugh said on the Mike Francesa Podcast. “We’ll take the best player. When you draft that high, you take the best player. It’s not a need pick, it’s a best player pick because you’re going for the guy that’s going to be that kind of player. You’re talking about a player that you would like to see someday wearing a gold jacket if possible.”

Downs has the chance to be one of those safeties, and being coached by Harbaugh could only make those chances higher. The Giants need some help in the secondary, and drafting Downs would be a good start.

The Giants could also go the route of drafting an offensive player with the No. 5 pick, such as Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love.