Despite many expecting the New York Giants to address defense in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is going against his own personal values and expects the team to invest in running back Jeremiyah Love.

Kiper admittedly despises teams selecting running backs early in the draft, but he is willing to overlook that for Love. Kiper called the Notre Dame product “so much more than just a running back,” who he believes can elevate New York's offense in his latest mock draft.

“I know, I know,” Kiper wrote. “Kiper doesn't like early-pick running backs. But Love is so much more than just a running back. He's a dynamic playmaker who could elevate Jaxson Dart and this Giants offense to another level.”

Love is the consensus No. 1 running back in the class after racking up 2,882 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns in his three seasons at Notre Dame. However, his fit with the team might not be what many would expect with the fifth overall pick.

The Giants would love to give Jaxson Dart a new weapon, but adding another running back at No. 5 might ruffle some feathers. New York fans have already emotionally invested in Cam Skattebo, who expects to be fully recovered from his season-ending leg injury by the start of training camp. Skattebo compiled 409 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 177 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in the five games before he suffered a dislocated ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether it is Love or not, the Giants' first-round selection will be the team's first draft pick of its John Harbaugh era. New York has already undergone a full franchise shift under its new head coach in the first two months of the offseason.