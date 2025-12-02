The New York Giants are in Foxborough Monday night for a Week 13 showdown against the New England Patriots. They need all hands on deck to be in the best position to take down the powerful Pats, but the Giants missed the services of talented rookie linebacker Abdul Carter in the opening drive.

The exact reason for his absence remains a mystery, but it was reported to be a coach's decision.

“The #Giants confirmed to @LauraRutledgethat Abdul Carter did not play as a coaches decision. Twice in a three week span,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared via social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

This has been the second time in three weeks that the former Penn State Nittany Lions defensive star has gotten a seeming disciplinary punishment from the Giants. It can be recalled that he was also held back by the Giants in the opening defensive series of a Week 11 game at MetLife Stadium versus the visiting Green Bay Packers.

These recent developments concerning Carter don't reflect well on his image, especially since he's not having quite a great start to this NFL career on the field. He entered the Patriots game with just 0.5 sacks, though Pro Football Focus has him ranked 25th out of 112 players in his position with a 75.0 pass rush grade. Meanwhile, he is just 105th out of 112th with a 47.1 run defense grade from PFF.

Taken third overall by the Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter still has a lot to prove to match and surpass the hype that came with him when he entered the pros as a high draft pick.