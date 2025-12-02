Russell Wilson obtained a feat he wouldn't have expected in his NFL career ahead of the New York Giants' matchup against the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Wilson is going through the 14th season of his career, his first with the Giants. He began the year as the starting quarterback before losing his job to rookie Jaxson Dart. He even fell in the rotation, seeing Jameis Winston jump over him in past weeks.

Ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against one of the best teams in the league, Wilson got some unfortunate news despite being healthy and not having any injuries. New York declared him inactive, the first time in his career that he was a healthy scratch, per reporter Ari Meirov.

“Russell Wilson is a healthy inactive tonight for the first time in his NFL career,” Meirov wrote.

Russell Wilson is a healthy inactive tonight for the first time in his NFL career. pic.twitter.com/dC7uPhRJL9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Russell Wilson, Giants

Article Continues Below

It is an unfortunate update for Russell Wilson to get even though he is physically healthy for the Giants.

Wilson appeared in six games so far this season for New York, including three starts. He went 0-3 in those starts, completing 69 passes out of 119 attempts for 831 yards and three touchdowns and three interceptions.

In the meantime, the Giants will look forward to the return of Jaxson Dart. He returned from concussion protocol as he comes back as the starter, replacing Jameis Winston in the lineup. With the team no longer eligible for playoff contention, they will look to end the year on a positive note while giving Dart important reps to prepare him for the long term.

New York has a 2-10 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NFC East Division standings. They trail the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at last place. They are behind the New Orleans Saints and the Commanders.

Following their matchup against the Patriots, the Giants will be at home for their next game. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Commanders on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.